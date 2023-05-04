Modway

Casper Modern Acrylic Stacking Chair

$180.00 $109.76

Buy Now Review It

TRANSPARENT CHAIR - Reinvent your surroundings with the iconic silhouette and transparent design of a chic modern armchair used to inspire a visually clean and creative dining or work environment A MOST VERSATILE CHAIR - Often used at the vanity in the bedroom or bathroom, computer desk or writing table, Casper is the go-to chair for anyone seeking to elevate their contemporary home décor INDOOR/OUTDOOR USE - Popularly bought for weddings and other outdoor patio or backyard events, Casper enhances the dining experience both inside and out. Casper is stackable and easily wipes clean ACRYLIC DESIGN - Stylish and strong, this modern chair is injection molded using durable polycarbonate. Ready for everyday use, Casper does not require assembly and comes with non-marking foot caps CHAIR MEASUREMENTS - Complement modern, contemporary, and eclectic décors with the Casper Dining Chair. Product Dimensions: 21"L x 22"W x 36"H; Armrest Height: 26.5"H; Maximum Weight Capacity: 331 lbs Famous louis xv style Innovative modern design - clear, sturdy acrylic, trendy