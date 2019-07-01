Search
Products fromShopJewelryWatches
Casio

Casio La-680wga-9b – Clock With Quartz Movement, For Women, Gold Colour

$43.95$42.97
At Amazon
ladies watch casio model la680wga-9DF new and original. This model has a 28mm case made of durable steel. The strap, however, made of steel and gold. Quartz movement with sliding lacing.
Featured in 1 story
Don't Miss Prime Day's Very Sparkly Jewelry Steals
by Amanda Randone