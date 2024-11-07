Gap

Cashsoft Shaker-stitch Sweater Pants

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Gap

Somavedic Harmony is the smaller variant of the powerful Somavedic Sky model and is most suitable for smaller rooms, offices, and regular car commutes. It was specifically developed for in-car usage Neutralizes the effects of electromagnetic radiation, Bluetooth and GPS on the human body Eliminates free radicals Has a refreshing effect during driving Regenerates and detoxifies the body Harmonizes the living environment Somavedic Harmony negates the effects of this burden and free radicals, which are created by WiFi, Bluetooth, the cars’ infotainment system, AC, and other electronic equipment within the car. Harmony relieves the whole body and has been proven to increase energy and concentration during driving.