United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Madewell
Cashmere V-neck Sweater
$98.00$73.00
At Madewell
Luxe and special, this shrunken V-neck sweater has a slightly slouchy fit that nips in at the waist for the perfect front-tuck situation. What makes 100 percent cashmere worth the investment? The fibers are superstrong, lightweight and incredibly soft, meaning you'll keep (and wear) this piece for years to come.
Need a few alternatives?
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers "i'm A Luxury" Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
More from Sweaters
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers "i'm A Luxury" Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers