United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Madewell
Cashmere V-neck Sweater
$98.00$73.00
At Madewell
Luxe and special, this shrunken V-neck sweater has a slightly slouchy fit that nips in at the waist for the perfect front-tuck situation. What makes 100 percent cashmere worth the investment? The fibers are superstrong, lightweight and incredibly soft, meaning you'll keep (and wear) this piece for years to come.
More from Sweaters
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George X Rowing Blazers "i'm A Luxury" Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
C$480.00
fromRowing Blazers