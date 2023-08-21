Yoox x Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER AND YOOX. The pastel-yellow shade of The Modern Artisan's sweater is inspired by the vibrant benches of His Majesty The King Charles III hand-selected for his innovative gardens at Highgrove. Finely knitted from plush cashmere for a lightweight feel, it has a slim fit and a central curved seam that imitates the grooves of the gardens' topiary. 50% of the purchase price of this product shall be donated to the Prince’s Foundation, a charity registered in Scotland under charity number: SC038770 and a company limited by guarantee (Company Number: SC331738), the remainder of the purchase price shall be retained by YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP. This product is equipped with a digital ID providing the story behind it, its materials and the artisans who designed and made it, as well as care and repair recommendations to enable you to treasure this piece for years to come. We have worked with Carbonsink to minimize, calculate and compensate for the carbon footprint of this garment. This product was Locally Made and supports Craft and Community. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.