Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
H&M
Cashmere Sweater
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Wide-cut, slightly shorter sweater in a cashmere knit. Low-cut V neck, heavily dropped shoulders, and long, wide sleeves tapered to cuffs. Ribbing at neckline and cuffs.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mossimo
Women's Plus-size Long-sleeve V-neck Pullover Sweater
$19.98
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Oversized Wool Sweater Vest
$835.00
$584.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
DETAILS
Misha Nonoo
Illusion Stripe Varsity Knit
$395.00
from
Shop Bazaar
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Seam Front V-neck Jumper
$35.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Convertible Backpack
$39.99
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Mules
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Zippered Polo Sweater
$540.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted