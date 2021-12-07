Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Nordstrom
Cashmere Sweater
$119.00
$79.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Cashmere Sweater
Need a few alternatives?
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Lite Circle Cardigan
BUY
$116.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Sweater Weather V-neck Sweater
BUY
$128.00
Nordstrom
Hudson's Bay Cashmere
Women's Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
BUY
$119.99
Hudson's Bay
Halogen
Cozy V-neck Tunic Sweater
BUY
$45.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Tiny Pavé Lowercase Initial Anklet
BUY
$68.00
Adina's Jewels
Nordstrom
Bliss Plush Throw
BUY
$29.63
$39.50
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$79.90
$119.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set
BUY
$71.40
$119.00
Nordstrom
More from Sweaters
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Lite Circle Cardigan
BUY
$116.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Sweater Weather V-neck Sweater
BUY
$128.00
Nordstrom
Hudson's Bay Cashmere
Women's Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
BUY
$119.99
Hudson's Bay
Halogen
Cozy V-neck Tunic Sweater
BUY
$45.90
$69.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted