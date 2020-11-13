United States
Madewell
Cashmere Polo Cardigan Sweater
$95.00$70.00
At Madewell
Luxe and special, this ribbed cardigan sweater doubles as a polo top. What makes 100 percent cashmere worth the investment? The fibers are superstrong, lightweight and incredibly soft, meaning you'll keep (and wear) this piece for years to come.
