Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Donna Karan
Cashmere Mist By Donna Karan
$50.27
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Launched by the design house of Donna Karan in 199... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
The Mother's Day Gifts Worth A One-Click Order
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Diptyque
Baies, Figuier, Roses Mini Candle Set
$105.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Pure Perfume Travel Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
promoted
Pacifica
Persian Rose Roll-on Women's Perfume
$9.59
from
Target
BUY
More from Donna Karan
Donna Karan
Flared Cotton-poplin Dress
$124.00
$62.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Donna Karan
'cashmere Mist' Deodorant Stick
£19.00
£16.14
from
Debenhams
BUY
Donna Karan
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant Trio
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
Donna Karan
Cashmere Mist Eau De Parfum Rollerball Spray
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Fragrance
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted