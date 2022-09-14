Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Boy Smells
Cashmere Kush Scented Candle
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Brightroom
Coiled Rope Basket
BUY
£16.00
Target
Aromatique
Cinnamon Cider Medium Glass Cube 12oz Candle
BUY
$30.00
Amazon
Boy Smells
Cashmere Kush Scented Candle
BUY
$36.00
Nordstrom
Voluspa
Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Jar Candle
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
More from Boy Smells
Boy Smells
Grace Jones Standard Candle 215ml
BUY
£54.00
Space NK
Boy Smells
Hinoki Fantôme 65ml
BUY
£105.00
Cult Beauty
Boy Smells
Kush
BUY
$36.00
Boy Smells
Boy Smells
Moody Woods Votive Candle Set ($91 Value)
BUY
$65.00
Nordstrom
More from Décor
Brightroom
Coiled Rope Basket
BUY
£16.00
Target
Aromatique
Cinnamon Cider Medium Glass Cube 12oz Candle
BUY
$30.00
Amazon
Boy Smells
Cashmere Kush Scented Candle
BUY
$36.00
Nordstrom
Voluspa
Spiced Pumpkin Latte Large Jar Candle
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted