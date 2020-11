Banana Republic

Cashmere Hoodie

$249.00 $124.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

CASHMERE: Super soft and undeniably luxe, this cashmere yarn is specially spun for a not-too-heavy feel., EASY FIT: Not-too-tight, not-too-loose this style is cut straight through the waist., SHORT LENGTH: Designed to wear with mid-rise and high-rise styles., Hood., Utility pocket at sleeve., Straight hem.