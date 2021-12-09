Jenni Kayne

Cashmere Fisherman Sweater

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jenni Kayne

Design Details 100% cashmere. Made in China of Mongolian cashmere. Classic fisherman crewneck sweater with signature textured knit and boxy silhouette. Due to the superfine nature of cashmere, pilling may occur through wash and wear. We recommend using The Laundress' sweater stone as part of your laundry routine. Dry clean. Fits true to size. Questions about fit? Email service@jennikayne.com. Why You'll Love It It doesn't get much more classic than this best-selling, never-want-to-take-it-off, wear-everywhere sweater. Lightweight and so soft to the touch, you might need one in every color. Our favorite style is now available in extended sizes!