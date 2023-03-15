White + Warren

Cashmere Embroidered Heart Scarf

$395.00 $316.00

At White + Warren

This Cashmere Embroidered Heart Scarf is part of White + Warren’s initiative to raise heart health awareness. We’ve taken our fan-favorite cashmere scarf and added an allover embroidered heart pattern that adds a little bit of extra detail to this cold-weather accessory. For every scarf sold in the month of February, 20% of net proceeds benefits the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why™ Campaign.