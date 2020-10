Nadaam

Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nadaam

Cropped and ready. This is the cashmere cropped turtleneck you're seeing everywhere. Made from insanely-soft, 100% cashmere, this cropped turtleneck makes the end of hot girl summer something to look forward to every year. Pair it easily with our cashmere joggers or your go-to high-waisted jeans.