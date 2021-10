Naadam

Cashmere Cropped Pant

$185.00

Buy Now Review It

At Naadam

More, please. Made from luxurious, 100% cashmere, these cropped pants have a slightly cropped silhouette and relaxed fit with an elastic waist. Pair these bottoms with our matching cropped tank and boyfriend cardigan for the monochromatic dressing of your dreams. You've been waiting for these pants.