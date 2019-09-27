Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Uniqlo
Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
$89.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Luxurious 100% cashmere. Superior softness with an on-trend design.
Need a few alternatives?
Eloquii
Boyfriend Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Frisson Knits
(made To Order) Becca Cardigan
$370.00
from
Frisson Knits
BUY
J.Crew
Front Button Cardigan
$65.00
$17.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Pringle of Scotland x H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Socks
$12.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Shaggy Wide-sleeve Sweater
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Houndstooth Ankle-length Pants
£19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Ultra Light Down Cocoon Silhouette Jacket
£59.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Sweaters
Eloquii
Boyfriend Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Frisson Knits
(made To Order) Becca Cardigan
$370.00
from
Frisson Knits
BUY
J.Crew
Front Button Cardigan
$65.00
$17.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Pringle of Scotland x H&M
Jacquard-knit Sweater
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted