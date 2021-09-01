Jenni Kayne

Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan

DESIGN DETAILS 100% cashmere. Made in China of Mongolian cashmere. Lightweight, super-soft knit. Faux-horn buttons. Dry clean. Slightly oversized fit. We suggest taking a size down for a little less volume. Questions about fit? Email service@jennikayne.com. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT Our favorite slouchy cardigan in luxuriously soft, lightweight, pure cashmere. Relaxed fit and oversized body make it ideal for layering. Trust us when we say: you'll never want to take this off.