Uniqlo

Cashmere Checked Scarf

$49.90 $39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

100% Cashmere for luxurious warmth and beauty. Provides a wide range of styling options. Enjoy the unique softness and natural texture of 100% Cashmere. Cashmere adds a unique and beautiful color to your wardrobe. Updates for this season include a larger size thanks to expanded dimensions. The poppy checked pattern will brighten up your outfit. This item is perfect as a gift.