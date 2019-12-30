Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
1901
Cashmere Cable Sweater
$129.00
$77.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Your stack of sweaters isn't complete unless it contains at least one—though we'd argue for several—classic cable crewnecks in luxuriously soft cashmere.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Texture Cotton Crew
C$116.00
C$94.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Milo Chenille Mock Neck Boxy Sweater
$59.00
$44.25
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Everlane
The Link-stitch Crewneck Sweater
$75.00
$49.00
from
Everlane
BUY
See By Chloé
Honeycomb Pullover
$355.00
$301.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from 1901
1901
Knit Turtleneck Top
$39.00
$23.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
1901
Side Button Sweater
$79.00
$47.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
1901
Whitaker Boot
$99.95
$51.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
1901
Whitaker Boot
$129.94
$77.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sweaters
Violeta By Mango
Fine-knit Cardigan
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Cashmere V-neck Cardigan
$148.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Simone Rocha
Faux Pearl Embellished Wool Blend Cardigan
$745.00
$477.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Cefinn
Eva Ribbed Wool Turtleneck Sweater
$290.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted