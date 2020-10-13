State Cashmere

Cashmere Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie

$45.00 $31.50

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

100% Pure Sustainable Mongolian Cashmere Classic Cable Knit Design• Wide Foldover Cuffs• Lightweight and Versatile• Pull-On closure Heavenly Soft and Warm, Lightweight and Breathable High-Quality Hypoallergenic Cashmere 2 Ply densely-knitted yarn of Long Staple finest fibers to deliver Best Anti-Pilling Performance We are most certain, You will fall in love in its simplicity! This fallwinter hat will pleasantly surprise you. With its fold-over brim and timeless cable knit throughout pattern, it will sure keep you cozy and snug, ensuring the utmost protection from the cold weather. A practical and simple, yet stylish and classic choice, masterfully crafted in 100% Pure Cashmere for exceptional warmth and comfort. Pait it with our luxurious scarves and gloves: you are all set for the season! Pamper yourself with a Luxurious feel and texture of a basic scull-cap style Winter Beanie Hat knitted in a versatile solid color with delicate ribbing details, and with a soft kiss of 100% Pure Cashmere. Wide range of Versatile Solid Colors makes it a breeze to coordinate this Most-Loved by our Customers Beanie within your ensemle. Wear it with elegance, ease, and confidence—you have made an exceptional choice. The care label may read “dry clean only,” but hand washing a cashmere clothing will actually make it softer over time. Be sure to: wash it Inside out in cold water use baby or Wool and Cashmere shampoo press out the excess water, but do not wring the item lay it flat on a towel and reshape it as it dries. Fold to store. Never hang.