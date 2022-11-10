Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Cable Cardigan
$259.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Gentle Herd
High-neck Wool-camel Hair Long Cardigan With Pockets
BUY
$309.00
Gentle Herd
Ugg
Judith Long Cardigan
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Crofter Cardi
BUY
$198.00
Free People
Pilcro
Cable-knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from Nordstrom Signature
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere & Cotton Blend Knit Skirt
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Wool & Cashmere Cable Knit Sweater
BUY
$249.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Slouchy Beanie
BUY
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Poncho
BUY
$499.00
Nordstrom
More from Sweaters
Gentle Herd
High-neck Wool-camel Hair Long Cardigan With Pockets
BUY
$309.00
Gentle Herd
Ugg
Judith Long Cardigan
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Free People
Crofter Cardi
BUY
$198.00
Free People
Pilcro
Cable-knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted