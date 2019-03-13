Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Vagabond
Casey Platform Sock Sneaker
$129.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A lofty platform sole amps up the modern appeal of this street-savvy sock sneaker.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Shoes For Every Coachella Scenario
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cariuma
Oca High Canvas Red Women
$98.00
from
Cariuma
BUY
DETAILS
Estée Lauder
Double Wear Stay-in-place Foundation
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Revlon® Powder Blush
C$10.96
from
Walmart Canada
BUY
DETAILS
DryBar
The Bouncer Diffuser
C$43.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Vagabond
DETAILS
Vagabond
Kenova Loafer
$130.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Vagabond
Grace Chelsea Bootie
$129.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vagabond
Shoemakers Erin Slide Sandal
C$136.88
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vagabond
Shoemakers Erin Slide Sandal
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted