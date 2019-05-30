Casa Malca

Casa Malca

Casa Malca is located on an unspoiled beach in Tulum, on the edge of the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve. It offers a bar-restaurant, tropical gardens and stylish accommodations with air conditioning. Each room and suite at Casa Malca is decorated in elegant white and has views of the gardens or the Caribbean Sea. The private bathrooms come with free toiletries and towels. Tulum town and the beautiful Mayan ruins of Tulum are both around 6.2 mi from the property, while Cancún International Airport is 78 mi away. Free parking is available on site. This is our guests' favorite part of Tulum, according to independent reviews. This property also has one of the top-rated locations in Tulum!