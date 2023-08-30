Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans
BUY
£67.20
£168.00
Reformation
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$75.60
$108.00
Levi's
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
BUY
$148.00
Reformation
seventy + mochi
Queenie High-rise Straight-leg Jeans
BUY
$165.00
Anthropologie
More from Reformation
Reformation
Morris Dress
BUY
£114.00
£228.00
Reformation
Reformation
Harley Top
BUY
£49.00
£98.00
Reformation
Reformation
Shereen Ruched Block Heel Mule
BUY
£74.40
£248.00
Reformation
Reformation
Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans
BUY
£67.20
£168.00
Reformation
More from Jeans
Everlane
The Way-high® Jean
BUY
$77.00
$118.00
Everlane
Reformation
Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans
BUY
£67.20
£168.00
Reformation
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
£59.20
£148.00
Reformation
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$75.60
$108.00
Levi's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted