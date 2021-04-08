Aura

Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame

Best in Class Digital Frames: Instantly share photos with ease from your phone to an Aura digital photo frame through our easy-to-use app. Invite unlimited friends and family to share pictures to your frame or send photos to their frames all via WiFi. Alexa Compatible. A beautiful gift to keep you connected to loved ones. Unparelleled Image Quality: Experience our largest display screen yet at 10.1" with a Stunning WUXGA 1920x1200 resolution that is the highest in the industry, providing you with clear and crisp photos of loved ones. Ensure your digital photos are displayed in true color with The Carver Digital Photo Frame that automatically displays your photos at the perfect brightness for the room and will go dark when you turn off the lights. Enhance Your Decor: The Carver Digital Picture Frame boasts a sleek, minimalist design focused on clean lines and geometric shapes. Wirecutter’s Best Digital Photo Frame and Oprah’s Favorite Thing 2016 & 2018. With a product lineup exquisitely crafted from premium materials built for any home, Aura is the leader in digital frame design. Unlimited Free Digital Storage: Easily Send 10,000+ photos from your phone to any digital picture frame in your Aura network with unlimited cloud storage. Seamlessly transfer pictures with higher safety than traditional email. Mobile app compatible with Apple (iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 11 or later) and Android (running Android 5.0 or later) to allow anyone in your family to share photos via WiFi. Intelligent Photo Pairing Software: Experience the Aura proprietary AI software that instantly groups together similar photos creating unexpected moments of surprise and delight. The Carver Intuitive software dramatically presents landscape photos full-screen or intellegently pairs two related portrait photos side-by-side. In addition, The Carver Digital Picture Frame automatically crops and positions photos upon upload, so that every image fits perfectly.