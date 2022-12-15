Ariana Ost

Carved Selenite Candle Holder

At Free People

Style No. 65355356; Color Code: 067 Purify, cleanse, and add light to your space with this so stunning, handmade candle holder featured in a thick selenite crystal and pillar-shaped silhouette with celestial-inspired carving and a hole for a tea light. Handmade Selenite crystal Tea light candle holder What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product is Artisan Made. It is thoughtfully crafted by an artisan partner, which includes 501(c)3 nonprofits or small businesses around the world that create hand-touched, unique pieces in small batches under ethical conditions. Ariana Ost Ariana Ost is a design atelier based in New York City. Each item is handcrafted and all crystals are ethically sourced. Care/Import Import