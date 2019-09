Belham Living

Carter Mid Century Modern 3-panel Room Divider

$259.99 $219.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Attractive and functional, the Belham Living Carter Mid Century Modern 3-Panel Room Divider is great for dividing an area or just as eye-catching décor. Made of poplar wood, it has a walnut finish so it blends beautifully with other pieces from the Carter collection. Each panel is double hinged so it can be folded in either direction. This divider folds up flat for easy storage.