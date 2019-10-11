AllModern

This loveseat has the type of mid-century vibe that you have been looking for. With its simple frame made from solid rubberwood and handsome upholstery options, it will be the perfect addition to your space. Exposed arms, thick dowel legs in a rich walnut finish, and three rows of button-tufting on the back witha piped trim are the details that make this sofa a must-have. Foam filling provides cushioning for the back and seat, and both the cushions and covers are removable for your convenience.