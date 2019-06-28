The work-to-night shirt always seemed a bit of a farce, and besides, why wouldn’t you want to go home and change? The Carson is either the exception to that rule or the dream that became a reality. It is at once sexy and sharp; sophisticated and effortless. Wearable, livable and slip-into-able. Named after the American marine biologist Rachel Carson (whose book Silent Spring is credited with the advancement of the global environmental movement), this shirt means business but doesn’t forget that you have one colorful life to live. This shirt is made with 100% English pin-stripe cotton. The white cuffs are made with Sea Island Cotton.