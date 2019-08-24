n their straight talk couple’s memoir, Cynthia Bailey Thomas and Peter Thomas chronicle their journey of raising a blended family, running a mini empire and keeping the fire burning in marriage after age forty. The book’s title is a playful euphemism that defines all the moving pieces that come along with mid-life marriage. The chapters delve into everything from Cynthia’s and Peter’s first date that was fifteen years in the making to their formula for successfully managing six children and five co-parents. Readers will be stunned to learn how the ex-super model and restaurateur/entrepreneur shot to fame and joined the ensemble cast of Bravo’s hit reality show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Carry-on Baggage will inspire, provoke and make readers laugh out loud as they take Cynthia and Peter’s nonstop flight to finding marital bliss.