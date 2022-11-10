July

Carry On

$325.00

Buy Now Review It

At July

Carry On Rated 4.9 out of 5 1132 Reviews Based on 1132 reviews Click to go to reviews SELECTED: Navy LIMITED EDITION Remove power bank and corner bumpers. -$30 Our signature case, where it all began. Designed to hold the maximum amount that’s allowed inside the cabin with you. It has an ejectable battery that is approved for flying across all major airlines. Safe to fly, a joy to carry. NEW Personalise with your pet $65 OR Add Personalisation $65 PAY WITH AFTERPAY $81.25 X 4 INSTALLMENTS FREE SHIPPING TO AU OVER $100 OVERVIEW — 42L in volume — Ejectable battery with USB-C — Crush-proof German shell — Aluminium bumpers — 20-height multi-stop telescopic handle — Integrated TSA lock — Hidden laundry bag — July Y-Strap compression system — SilentMoveTM wheels — Lifetime warranty, 100 day returns, and free shipping across Australia. SPECIFICATIONS — External dimensions including wheels 55cm H x 38.5cm W x 21.5cm D — Internal dimensions excluding wheels 51cm H x 37cm W x 21.5cm D — Total linear dimensions 115cm (approved to fit as carry-on for all Australian and International standards) — Capacity 42L — Weight 3.4kg — Strong German polycarbonate shell — Anodised aluminium bumpers — Water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining — Leather finishes on the nylon straps and hinge — YKK Japanese zippers — Nylon stain-proof laundry bag COMPARE CARRY-ONS Carry On Carry On Trunk Carry On Pro Carry On Light Capacity 42L 42L 42L 32L Integrated power bank 20+ height tele handle Zip-free access External pocket for laptop Under 4lbs / 2kg in weight LIFETIME GUARANTEE We stand by the quality of every July product with unmatched warranty commitments. — A lifetime warranty on manufacturing faults. — 100 day returns for unpersonalised items. SHIPPING & RETURNS — Free shipping across Australia for orders above $100. — Unpersonalised orders: 5-7 business days — Personalised orders: 12-15 business days — Shop with 100 day returns*.