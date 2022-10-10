Carrotez

Modern Pu Leather Square Tissue Box Holder

$19.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

Polyurethane Stylish storage: Dress up standard, square tissue boxes with this stylish cover; Easily conceals cardboard tissue boxes; The clean,cute design is perfect for home or commercial use; Complements any decor. An ideal solution for hiding unsightly tissue boxes, the Carrotez will add a natural, fancy addition to any colorful interior setting. It’s superbly brushed in a white close to ivory cream color reminiscent of a designer boutique. Perfect size: Measuring 5"X5"X5" in size, the Leather Tissue Box Cover features a Square shape which accommodates all popular tissue boxes and can be conveniently placed in any room in your house or office. Easy to refill: Open bottom allows for easy replacement of empty tissue boxes - just lift the cover and place a new box underneath; Perfect for end tables, night stands, countertops, vanities and desks throughout your home; Use in kitchen,bedroom, living room, family room, craft room, toilet; Perfect for house, apartment, condo, college dorm rooms, RVs and campers. Convenient to store and carry: Tissue Box Cover is made using high-quality leather and It can be folded and restored to its original shape when use. Although lighter than plastic,metal,chrome,bronze,glass,mirror,wood,bamboo,rattan tissues covers, leather is harder than cotton,fabric,linen and easily clean up with wet cloth. Add a decorative touch to any room: This imaginative take on the tissue box cover is available in multiple colors and is sure to add a decorative touch to your bathroom, bedroom, or any other room in your home or office See more product details