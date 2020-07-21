Naturopathica

Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil

$64.00

AN ULTRA-CALMING HYDRATING FACIAL OIL with soothing seed oils to nourish the skin and prevent redness with protective Carrot Seed Oil and anti-inflammatory Evening Primrose Seed Oil. FEATURES EVENING PRIMROSE OIL: This lightweight seed oil, rich in gamma-linolenic acid (GLAs), hydrates, soothes and promotes a healthy skin appearance. Excellent for dry or sensitive skin types. NATUROPATHICA: A DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT WELLNESS BRAND. ECOCERT-certified. Gluten-Free. Vegan. Made in the USA. Leaping Bunny Certified Cruelty-Free. Ultra-calming blend of hydrating and soothing seed oils. Carrot Seed Oil to prevent redness. Anti-inflammatory Evening Primrose Seed Oil.