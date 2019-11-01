Hades

Carrington Cardigan Navy Pop Art Snacks

£280.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hades

The navy Carrington Cardigan with pop art-style edible snacks.⁠ Each knit is adorned with hand crafted buttons made in the HADES studio. You will receive your cardigan 1-2 weeks from order. The high quality knitted cardigan comes in a simple classic cut and loose fit. Crafted in Spain from 100% lambswool. Buttons in order: Bunch of bananas Block of cheese Lemon on the vine Individual bell pepper Our cardigans are a looser, relaxed fit. We recommend opting for your usual size.