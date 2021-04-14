Carrière Frères

Carriere Freres – Amber (glaesum) Candle

$52.00

Carriere Freres Amber (Glaesum) Candle derives from the Arabic “Anbar”, this tree resin is fossilized into a yellow, orange or brown rock of shimmering honey. Considered a gem, amber is the lightest of them all and is believed to possess medicinal, even magical virtues. It’s ashes exude an abundant fragrance of sacred and protective powers. Made by Cire Trudon, the very fine vegetable wax of Carriere Freres candles allow them to burn slowly and neatly. They are delicately perfumed, with a 50 hour burn time.