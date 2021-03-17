United States
Universal Standard
Carrie High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
£107.99
At Universal Standard
The Carrie High Rise Wide Leg Jeans are that dramatic wide leg pair you've been longing for. Made from denim that has all the hidden-stretch to move with you. Plus, we added encased elastic at the back waistband for a fit with extra ease. Designed with an ultra-high waist, clean scoop pockets, and (of course) an exaggerated wide leg. The perfect pair of denim to add a little drama to your outfit. Fit: Fitted, Model: 6'0" wearing XL_26-28 / Model: 5'10" wearing 3XS_2-4