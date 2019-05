Reformation

You should probably take some PTO and take these sandals with you. This is a handwoven sandal with tassle embellishment. Carrie Forbes was inspired to cultivate her artistry while exploring Turkey and Morocco, countries known for their prolific handcrafted traditions. It takes up to a full day to weave just one shoe, and their extreme comfort is due to the laborious oil and water treatment of the raffia, along with the precise weaving created for each design.