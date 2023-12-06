Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Lisa Says Gah
Carrie Bow Sandal
£153.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Wave Slingback Heel
BUY
$208.60
$298.00
Reformation
Senso
Fenton Heels
BUY
$249.00
Senso
Tony Bianco
Laguna Mellow Nappa Heels
BUY
$120.00
$219.95
Tony Bianco
Shushu/Tong
Black Bow Heels
BUY
£443.00
£885.00
SSENSE
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Dylan Pant
BUY
£153.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Dana Long Sleeve Tee
BUY
£78.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Farfalle Hoops
BUY
£37.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Emilio Trench
BUY
$158.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Heels
Reformation
Wave Slingback Heel
BUY
$208.60
$298.00
Reformation
Senso
Fenton Heels
BUY
$249.00
Senso
Tony Bianco
Laguna Mellow Nappa Heels
BUY
$120.00
$219.95
Tony Bianco
Shushu/Tong
Black Bow Heels
BUY
£443.00
£885.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted