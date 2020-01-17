Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Carraway Dress
$298.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Dresses for your first or third wedding. We’re not judging. This is a mini length lace dress with an unlined upper bodice and ruffled cuff. The Carraway is slim fitting throughout.
Need a few alternatives?
Nha Khanh
Amber Gown
$945.00
$135.00
from
Nha Khanh
BUY
H&M
Wedding Dress
$349.00
from
H&M
BUY
Lulus
Adley White Lace Three-quarter Backless Maxi Dress
$94.00
from
Lulus
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Tulle Lace A-line Gown
$998.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Sigmund Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Gatsby Dress
$428.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Reggie Dress
$218.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Starlight Dress Es
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Nha Khanh
Amber Gown
$945.00
$135.00
from
Nha Khanh
BUY
H&M
Wedding Dress
$349.00
from
H&M
BUY
Lulus
Adley White Lace Three-quarter Backless Maxi Dress
$94.00
from
Lulus
BUY
Tadashi Shoji
Tulle Lace A-line Gown
$998.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted