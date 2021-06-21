Calvin Klein

Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty (3-pack)

$35.00 $18.64

90% Cotton, 10% Elastane Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Available as 1 or 3pk Bikini cut Cotton gusset Classic and essential, these Calvin Klein Underwear bikinis come in a 3-pack and are crafted with extra soft cotton stretch for flexible comfort. Designed with a signature repeating logo elastic waistband, a full gusset, rear coverage and seaming details. 클래식하고 필수적인 캘빈 클라인 언더웨어 비키니는 3팩으로 제공되며 유연한 편안함을 위해 매우 부드러운 면 스트레치로 제작되었습니다. 시그니처 반복 로고 탄성 허리 밴드, 풀 거싯, 후면 커버 및 솔기 디테일로 디자인되었습니다.