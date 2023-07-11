CAROTE

CAROTE Pots And Pans Set Nonstick

Eco-friendly White Granite – A top level, harder nonstick granite material with 10x Ultra Non-stick performance,SGS & EUROFIN approved, PFOS/PFOA free, our cookware ensures your daily cooking is always safer and healthier. CAROTE 10-Piece Cookware Set Includes :9.5 inch/11 inch Frying Pan+2.4 QT Saucepan with Lid and steamer+4.3QT Casserole Pot with Lid+4.5QT Saute Pan with Lid+White Silicone Turner. Our favorite non stick pots and pans set meets all your need for every day cooking Easy To Clean – Just wipe it with a paper towel or rinse it with water, Less CO2 emission and Less water wasted.Recommend hand wash the cookware as it is really easy to clean. Suitable For All Stoves – Heats up quickly and evenly with extended bottom design. High magnetic conductive stainless steel base allows our nonstick cookware to work on all cooktops, including induction. Service & Guarantee – Each CAROTE cookware passes strict multi inspection process.In case you received defect items caused by delivery, please don't hesitate to reach out, thanks. You will be guaranteed to get 100% refund or a new replacement.