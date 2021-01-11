Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Carol's Daughter
Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Conditioner
$13.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
More from Carol’s Daughter
Carol's Daughter
Goddess Strength Bundle
$45.96
$41.36
from
Carol's Daughter
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Shampoo And Conditioner
$16.50
$11.55
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Shine Shampoo And Condit
$16.50
$11.55
from
Amazon
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Rhassoul Clay Sulfate-free Shampoo
C$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted