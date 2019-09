CAROLS DAUGHTER

Carols Daughter - Hair Milk Cream-to-serum Lotion

£12.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

It’s designed to protect the naturally lifted cuticles of curls, coils, kinks and waves so they get a deeper hydration for smoother hair that stays free of frizz. Hair Milk Cream-to-Serum Lotion. Mango Butter.