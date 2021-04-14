Carol's Daughter

Goddess Strength 4 Piece Hair Care Gift Set

$39.00

From Lisa price, carol's daughter founder - being a goddess is all about strength - I chose ingredients like castor oil and black Cumin Seed for goddess strength to fortify weak hair making it strong, beautiful, goddess-like Carol's daughter goddess strength fortifying Sulfate free shampoo for weak hair with castor oil, cleanses while moisturizing for hair that is instantly stronger, less prone to breakage and healthy looking Carol's daughter goddess strength fortifying Paraben free conditioner for weak hair with castor oil makes hair easier to detangle so there is less breakage and hair can keep its length Carol's daughter goddess divine strength leave in hair conditioner with castor oil and black Cumin Seed makes hair stronger between washes to better resists breakage, so it can maintain its length Carol's daughter goddess strength hair & scalp oil with castor oil wraps strands with moisture to help protect hair from breakage and split ends; scalp feels moisturized, hair is stronger and healthy-looking with every use A goddess is strong, her hair should be too. Get stronger hair from the first wash with our Goddess strength system that helps support the strength of your hair as it gets longer. Our sulfate-free shampoo blended with castor oil, Black Cumin Seed and ginger, when used with our conditioner, hair scalp oil and leave-in cleanses while moisturizing. Hair is instantly stronger, less prone to breakage and healthy-looking Goddess strength system - Delivers 15x stronger hair in one use and 94 percent less breakage and supports the strength of your hair as it gets longer - see Disclaimer