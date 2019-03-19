Product Description
Stunning natural cowrie shell earring details a gold hoop hinge closure.
Family to an ocean spirit of wealth and earth, they represent powerful Goddess protection & connection with the strength of the ocean. The cowrie symbolized the power of destiny and prosperity.
These beautiful white fascinating shells are a unique addition to your wardrobe. These shells are sure to add an exotic feel and make an excellent, one of a kind, fashion statement.
Measurements
Length: 1.5in / 4cm
Handmade in the USA, by local artisans