Hermès

Carnets D’equateur Dessert Plate, Impalas Theme, 8.3″

$155.00

Buy Now Review It

At Slowdance

Jaguars, macaws, panthers and impalas frolic through lush natural settings under the watchful eye of naturalist and painter Robert Dallet. This porcelain collection breathes new life into the full range of the artist’s work, from spontaneous sketches to hyperrealist gouache paintings.