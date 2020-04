House of Intuition

Carnelian Tumbles

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At House of Intuition

Chakra: sacral Stone of creativity, courage and vitality. Boosts sexuality and clarifies the voice. Promotes idealism and a sense of community. Size/shape may vary due to each stone being unique in color and form. Carnelian Approximate size 2.5" across. 5.75 ounces