Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Carnation Knit Midi Dress
£250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At My Theresa
Carnation Knit Midi Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Satin-effect Dress
$69.50
from
Zara
BUY
Fiorucci
Woodland Mushroom T-shirt Dress
$130.00
$65.00
from
Fiorucci
BUY
Madewell
Striped Tank Sweater Dress
$89.50
$41.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Simon Miller
Esmond Trippy Print Slip Dress
$390.00
$156.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Staud
Staud
Kinsley V-neck Maxi Dress
$495.00
$346.00
from
Staud
BUY
Staud
Bissett Bucket Bag
$350.00
$245.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Staud
Mini Shirley Leather Bag
$250.00
$200.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Staud
Rey Mini Croc-effect Leather Tote
$275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Zara
Satin-effect Dress
$69.50
from
Zara
BUY
Fiorucci
Woodland Mushroom T-shirt Dress
$130.00
$65.00
from
Fiorucci
BUY
Madewell
Striped Tank Sweater Dress
$89.50
$41.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Simon Miller
Esmond Trippy Print Slip Dress
$390.00
$156.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted