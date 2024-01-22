Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Carnation Dress
$275.00
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Wells Pleated Stretch-cotton Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
£508.00
Net-A-Porter
Omnes
Thora Maxi Dress
BUY
£81.00
£116.00
Omnes
Everlane
The City Stripe Ruched Dress
BUY
$53.00
$178.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Ribbed Scoopneck Dress
BUY
$59.00
$198.00
Everlane
More from Staud
Staud
Wells Pleated Stretch-cotton Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
£508.00
Net-A-Porter
Staud
Tommy Beaded Bag
BUY
$250.00
Staud
Staud
Carnation Dress
BUY
$110.00
$275.00
Staud
Staud
Alexa Open-back Duchesse-satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$198.00
$395.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
Staud
Wells Pleated Stretch-cotton Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
£508.00
Net-A-Porter
Omnes
Thora Maxi Dress
BUY
£81.00
£116.00
Omnes
Everlane
The City Stripe Ruched Dress
BUY
$53.00
$178.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Ribbed Scoopneck Dress
BUY
$59.00
$198.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted